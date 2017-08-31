Haryana government let Dera chief family flee Sirsa with cash, proof

Haryana: After facing criticism from all quarters for allowing Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to let his followers assemble in large numbers in Panchkula by diluting Section 144, the Haryana government has now been accused of giving a chance to his family members to leave the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa with cash and evidence.

While police officials are kept on saying that the Dera’s Sirsa headquarters of sect cadres was being cleared, sources say it secretly faciliated their escape from the town and helped them get into Rajasthan with illegal weapons, cash and evidence, which if confiscated, would have helped build a stronger case against Rahim.

The significant factor here is that the Haryana government did not allow the Army to take control of the situation both in Panchkula and Sirsa.

According to the sources, police was interested in giving a safe passage to the accused’s family to leave the dera complex, which may have been blocked by the Army.

Dera sources are of the opinion that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had stashed crores of cash inside the sect headquarters’ promises, apart from number of weapons which were being used by the private army trained and managed by former military personnel and retired police officers.

You can term it a secret deal or negligence of police officers, Dera men had successfully managed to destroy some evidence right under the nose of the police, which failed to recover any weapon during its so-called ‘sanitisation drive’.

While the Haryana police kept clueless, there is no surprise that Dera cadres continued to destroy evidence. A luxury vehicle owned by Gurmeet Ram Rahim was set ablaze by the Dera goons themselves, hours after the controversial baba was convicted, to destroy some documents and other evidence inadvertently left inside the vehicle. Looks like things are just hotting up.