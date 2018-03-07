Hasin Jahan makes shocking claim against husband Mohammed Shami!

New Delhi: In a shocking statement, Ace Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan recently made shocking claim against the cricketer. Hasin Jahan accused her husband Mohammed Shami of having extra marital affair along with causing her both mental and physical pain. The news broke out after Jahan shared a series of photos of WhatsApp and Facebook messenger chats on social media, consisting of the Bengal bowler’s alleged chats with many women. Jahan, who is also a mother to Shami’s…

New Delhi: In a shocking statement, Ace Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan recently made shocking claim against the cricketer. Hasin Jahan accused her husband Mohammed Shami of having extra marital affair along with causing her both mental and physical pain.

The news broke out after Jahan shared a series of photos of WhatsApp and Facebook messenger chats on social media, consisting of the Bengal bowler’s alleged chats with many women.

Jahan, who is also a mother to Shami’s three-year-old daughter Airah, claimed that she found some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.

“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women,” Jahan was quoted as saying by ABP News.

When she found Shami’s phone, it was protected with a password. But after multiple attempts, Jahan finally got an access to her husband’s text messages.

“If I’m not wrong, he was gifted that phone by Delhi Daredevils in 2014. Though, he kept on denying it,” she said.

Jahan is yet to take any legal action against the 29-year-old but said Shami’s family was harassing her for more than 2-3 years with threats of taking her life.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” claimed Jahan.

The UP-born pacer last featured for the national team in the recently-concluded tour of South Africa for the three-match Test series in January. But Jahan went on to add that he would continue to harass her, demanding her to stay tight-lipped on the issue.

“Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough. I tried to convince myself for the sake of my family and daughter but he kept on harassing me and when I found those obscene chats with multiple women, all hell broke. I cannot tolerate this anymore and I have decided to take legal actions with all the available evidence. Instead of accepting his own mistakes, he used to vent his anger on me and even threaten me, asking to keep mum for my own goodwill.”

Jahan stated that she had informed the local police in Jadavpur, Kolkata back in January when she couldn’t bear the torture anymore.

“I came back to Kolkata from Uttar Pradesh on January 8. At that point of time, I did not want to take legal actions but had informed the Jadavpur Police station verbally,” she added.