Have to reject many songs because of their abusive lyrics: Jasbir Jassi

Mumbai: Famous singer Jasbir Jassi who is known for giving his melodious voice to blockbuster songs like ‘Laung da lashkara’, ‘Dil le gyi kuddi’, said that he had to reject many Bollywood songs because of their abusive and double meaning lyrics.

While talking about today’s music, the singer went on to say: “I sometimes have a problem with some of the Punjabi songs and videos because they are representing Punjabi music in a wrong way.”

He further added: “Today it is difficult to sit with our family and enjoy new Punjabi songs. My problem is people try to copy the West, but I feel there is still more time for people to accept it. That’s the only reason that I get so many offers from Bollywood but I have to reject many songs because of their abusive or double meaning lyrics. Of course I feel bad doing so, but I cannot help it”.

He also expressed his wish to sing in the Bollywood industry but he would love to prefer a soulful song over any other type of song.