Haven’t met a man like him: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra today went on to share his views regarding the identity that actor Sanjay Dutt possess in real life. Vidhu who is producing a biopic on Sanjay Dutt further mentioned that there is no one like Sanjay as he a one-of-a-kind actor.

Chopra was present at a trailer launch of Sanjay’s comeback film Bhoomi and there he stated: “Sanjay Dutt is an exceptional human being. I’ve known him for many years now, but I’ve started to know him in reality when Rajkumar Hirani started to narrate me his story. I think no one can understand Sanjay Dutt. I think I haven’t met a man like him.”

The event was attended by the Bhoomi team, including director Omung Kumar and Aditi Rao Hydari. Also present were Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor, the director and actor of the Dutt biopic respectively.

Chopra and Sanjay have collaborated for many projects like PK, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Mission Kashmir.

Talking more about him, Chopra said: “I’ve known him for many years, close to 30-40 years, I’ve never met anyone like him, neither do I think I’ll ever meet anyone like him… I think a person like him is not possible.”