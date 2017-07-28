‘Hawayein’ song from ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ goes viral on social media

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer romantic track titled ‘Hawayein’ from movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is getting viral on Youtube and social media.

The love song has been garnering a lot views and has crossed a mark of 9 mn till now. ‘Hawayein’ that exudes intense romance between Harry and Sejal has caught the audience captivated.

Owing to the response the song has received Shah Rukh took to his social media thanking everyone for all the love and appreciation.

SRK shared, “Thank you for the love . keep the Hawayein blowing..keep streaming.”