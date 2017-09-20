Heavy rains lash Mumbai, life halted

Heavy rains today lashed Mumbai and in the last 24 hours leaving many low-lying areas flooded resulting in the traffic jams all round the city.

Showers were continuous and effected operations at the Mumbai International Airport as well with a total of 56 flights diverted, hundreds of passengers faced problems in commuting from one place to another.

The Mumbai airport is also the nations second busiest airport as it takes care of 930 flights per day along with the average of 48 movements per hour.

There were train services affected, however, they are now slowly resuming a day before Western Railways were either cancelled or diverted to the Central Railways. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted few days back that Mumbai is expected to to witness heavy rainfall till Friday.

The financial capital and its outer edge are expected to get discontinuous rain , at the same time as a few places are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

There are also chances of High tide Wednesday afternoon that gives a clear indication that if it is raining heavily at noon, several low-lying areas will get flooded.