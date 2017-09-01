Heavy rains lash Uttarakhand, alert issued

According to the information given by the weather officials, heavy showers are hitting several parts of the hill state of Uttarakhand and will continue in the coming days as well.

Rains lashed the state capital Dehradun yesterday leaving many parts water logged. On Wednesday, the weatherman had predicted heavy to very heavy shower for the next 48 hours.

The regional Met office has issued an alert following a warning that the five districts of Udhamsingh Nagar, Paudi, Haridwar, Nainital, could receive rainfall between 65-200 mm in the next 24 hours.

Many roads in the hilly areas were blocked due to landslides. The Yamunotri highway has been completely blocked due to the falling of rocks near Syana Chatti in the Yamuna valley.

Some five dozen locals and pilgrims were stranded and efforts are underway to rescue them.