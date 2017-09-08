Her ideologies killed her, says siblings of Gauri Lankesh

BENGALURU: The siblings of Gauri Lankesh, Kavitha and Indrajit Lankesh, are of the view that their sister had no personal rivals and that they hope investigators -notwithstanding the probe agency -will find her killers soon.

Talking to mediapersons, duo said the killing of their sister was an attack on freedom of expression and a threat to media.

Kavitha, who had been more close to Gauri, further went on to add that CCTV at her house had been installed about six months ago. On whether Gauri had expressed concerns over her life, she said: “She was never scared. Even after her meeting with the chief minister recently, she had countered our question over protection and argued against seeking security .”

She said Gauri had observed a man moving around her house over the weekend and had shared the same with her mother.

“May be if it was someone less brave they would’ve lodged a complaint. But my sister did not, she thought it was just one person and didn’t pursue it,” Kavitha said.

It is worthwhile pointing out that she strongly denied theories that personal reasons could be behind Gauri’s murder. “Gauri was a lot like my father, she was aggressive in her writing and warm as a person. She used to meet even those people who disagreed with her ideologically. Even in my case (we had differences in opinion), she never questioned me,” Indrajit said.

Another significant thing to note is that both of them said that Gauri had no property or any other financial dealings that could have led to any personal issues. They reiterated that they believe it was her ideologies that got her killed.

Further, Indrajit, who has sought a CBI probe into the matter, clarified that he only wanted justice. “I have spoken to my sister (Kavitha) and mother. We believe the probe has now begun and we must cooperate with them. However, personally, I want to tell you that if we don’t get justice, I’m willing to take it up and see that it goes to CBI or a committee headed by a retired judge,” he said.

“SIT has been formed and we must give them some time.The chief minister (Siddaramaiah) has personally taken interest,” Kavitha said.