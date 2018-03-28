Here are 5 mango face packs you should try this summer!

With bidding goodbye to winters we are heading towards saying hello to summers and along with that the season of mangoes is here which is also considered to be one of the most favourite fruit during summers of almost everyone. Mango is rightly said ‘the supreme summer fruit’, but along with consuming the fruit with utmost happiness there are certain advantages of mangoes. There are few easy ways to make mango face packs which have proved to be really effective…

There are few easy ways to make mango face packs which have proved to be really effective for your face. While many of the people do not know that mango can play a major role in enhancing your beauty, too.

Here are five different mango face packs:-

1. For Soft Skin- This face pack will give your skin nutrients of oats, mangoes and almond and will act as organic scrubbers. All you need is 2 tablespoon of mango pulp, 1 tablespoon of oats, 2 teaspoon raw milk and 3-4 grounded almonds. Apply this face pack on your face and scrub it off after 15 minutes. Wash your face with water.

2. For Glowing Skin- Mangoes have natural anti-tanning properties and vitamins that fight against inflammation and sun burns. For this face pack, you will need 1 tablespoon of mango pulp, 2 teaspoons of wheat flour and 1 teaspoon of organic Honey. Mix all the ingredients together to make a thick paste. Apply it on face and sun-affected parts. Let it stay on for 15 minutes and wash with normal water.

3. For Exfoliation- As we all know that exfoliation is extremely important for our skin, as it helps to remove the dead cells from our skin. And, using a mango scrub will help us in doing same. All you need is 1 tablespoon mango pulp, 1 teaspoon of organic honey and 1 tablespoon of milk. Mix these ingredients well and apply it on your face. Leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water and feel the softness in your skin’s texture.

4. For Acne- Mango pulp with curd and honey can be a great aid for people with oily skin. It will help you to fight with pigmentation and acne by shedding off the excessive oil from face. Extract pulp from a ripe mango; add 2 tablespoon of curd and 2 teaspoons of honey. Apply this face pack on your face and wash it off after 15 minutes.

5. For Tanned Skin- We all have tried numerous anti-tan packs, but still haven’t achieved those desired results. Don’t worry, as we have got another face pack to your rescue! This anti-tan mango face pack is extremely effective. Take 1 tablespoon of mango pulp, 2 tablespoon of besan, 2 teaspoons of grounded almonds and 1 teaspoon of honey. Mix these ingredients well until it becomes a thick paste, and apply it all over your face and leave for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water. Repeat this thrice a week for better results.