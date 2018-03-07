Here are 8 benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach!

Many of us know the benefits of drinking at least eight glasses of water everyday but very few of us know the benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach. This ritual of drinking water, now deeply rooted within Japanese culture, is a form of treatment that’s scientifically proven to help remedy several body disorders. Here are 8 reasons that you must drink water on an empty stomach:- 1. Helps Rid the Body of Toxins– At night, your body repairs…

Many of us know the benefits of drinking at least eight glasses of water everyday but very few of us know the benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach. This ritual of drinking water, now deeply rooted within Japanese culture, is a form of treatment that’s scientifically proven to help remedy several body disorders.

Here are 8 reasons that you must drink water on an empty stomach:-

1. Helps Rid the Body of Toxins– At night, your body repairs itself and casts out toxins in the body. Drinking water will help to flush out these harmful toxins.

2. Improves Metabolism– Drinking water on an empty stomach can increase your metabolic rate by at least 24%.

3. Reinforces Healthy Weight Loss– Drinking water on an empty stomach reduces food cravings. This will prevent weight gain caused by overeating.

4. Alleviates Heartburn and Indigestion– Drinking water on an empty stomach dilutes stomach acids.

5. Improves Complexion and Skin Radiance– Dehydration causes premature wrinkles and deep pores in the skin.

6. Promotes Shiny, Smooth, and Healthy Hair– Water makes up almost ¼ of the weight of a hair strand. An insufficient intake of water can cause brittle hair and thin hair strands.

7. Prevents Kidney Stones and Bladder Infections– It is a fact that drinking water on an empty stomach dilutes the acids which lead to stones in the kidney.

8. Strengthens Immune System– Drinking water on an empty stomach helps in flushing and balancing the lymphatic system, which leads to increased levels of immunity.