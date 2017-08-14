Here are few face care tips to follow for men!

When we talk about our face, it is considered to be the centre of attraction of our body. Men also should be concerned or can say are concerned about their face as they would also want to look smart and handsome. There are few people who are living in this myth that face care or physical beauty is only for women but it is equally important for men as well.

It will not be wrong to say that men doesn’t express their concern but trust me they are deeply concerned about their physical beauty. There are certain medical treatments for men as well in order to get proper face care but basic care of the face is enough rather than taking help of medicines. Well, men out there don’t need to worry as we have certain face care tips to follow on a daily basis.

Here are three few easy tips to follow:-

1. First and foremost choose facial products as per your skin type since there is huge difference between the skin of women and men. Therefore, it is important to use products suitable to your skin type and make sure to use skin care products mindfully.

2. Secondly when it comes to men face care, they should wash their face at least twice a day with a face wash suitable to their skin type. By doing this the skin pores opens up as the skin tends to get oily throughout the day.

3. After thorough cleaning and exfoliation, a moisturising cream provides the right amount of moisture to the skin to keep it hydrated and healthy as it is important to moisturise your skin to keep it soft and supple.

By:- Prishita Rathi