Here are few key features of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5!

Highlighting some of the important features of the upcoming smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, alleged renders of the phone have leaked on the web. After a successful last quarter, Xiaomi has some major announcements lined up, and one of them could be the Redmi Note 5.

From the popular Redmi Note lineup, the successor is expected to bring a lot of impressive features, seen on mid-range to premium devices.

If the rumors are to be believed, then the Redmi Note 5 could pack an 18:9 display with very narrow top and bottom bezels. At the rear of the smartphone is the dual-camera module placed vertically, followed by the LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

If one looks at the renders closely, these appear more like a blend of Xiaomi’s Mi MIX smartphone line and the Samsung Galaxy S8 series. Given that the source of these renders is not official and the company is also mum about its product lineup, it is wiser to take the information with the proverbial pinch of salt.

According to past leaks, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is likely to be launched in two variants based on storage and memory. In terms of specifications, it is expected to pack a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with full HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC will be paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM with 64Gb of internal storage, according to speculation.

For optics, the dual-camera setup is expected to have a combination of a 16-megapixel sensor with a 5-megapixel depth sensor for DSLR-like effect. The phone is further likely to pack a 4,100mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0. While there is no official word, the Redmi Note 5 is likely to cost CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300) and could be available in a choice of three colors – grey, black, and blue.

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 5 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018). It was earlier believed that the company will announce the Mi 7 flagship smartphone at the event. However, some reports appear contradictory on this.