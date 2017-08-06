Here are few magical uses of coconut oil!

Coconut oil is the most commonly found oil, it is used by most of the people because of its amazing properties but due to lack of knowledge about its several uses many of us limit its use. Mostly people use it to massage their hair as it makes the hair strong and shiny but it will not be wrong to say that there are endless numbers of magical properties of coconut oil.

All those who do not know its full potential and its various benefits yet! Well, do not worry and get excited to know some magical uses of coconut oil. Your miracle is a household item but the only thing you need to do is follow few simple methods mentioned below on a daily basis.

Here are 5 uses of the oil:-

1. Natural sunscreen- You will be shocked to know that coconut oil is also used as natural sunscreen with the power of SPF4 protecting your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. It consists of natural antioxidants that rejuvenate and protect your skin.

2. Conditioner- While some of you thought that coconut oil can only be used as hair oil but you will be glad to know that it also used as conditioner. All you need to do is massage your hair with the oil gently and let to soak for at least an hour unlike other conditioners and then wash your hairs. This will help you to get rid of dandruff and rough scalp.

3. Natural moisturizer- Other than this coconut oil is also used as a moisturizer as it penetrates through the several layers of our skin and heals it naturally from insider. Literally, one cannot find a better moisturizer than this oil that maintains the glow of your skin.

4. Make-up remover- Partied all night? You just want to get home and sleep. Oh but wait, you have to remove your make-up at least, unless you love to look a scary ghost the next morning. Do not worry! Coconut oil is here to protect your skin and remove every bit of your make-up in no time.

5. Miracle Healer- Coconut oil helps in healing an injury or infection faster than some ointments because of its natural and powerful properties. Just apply it where the wound or scar persists and after few days the pain as well as the scar will, eventually, not exist.

By:- Prishita Rathi