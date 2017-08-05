Here are few ways to keep your eyesight healthy!

Healthy and good eyesight is the need of the hour of everyone as eyes are the basic part of our body and having weak eyesight will restrict you to do many things. Nowadays, every second person in the world has weak eyesight and wear spectacles.

In the age of technology, where kids start their day with their cell phones, laptops, computers etc and we all have to agree that we are more than ever using our eyes to use electronic gadgets the entire day which can even lead to eye fatigue.

But, there are few easy and simple ways to follow on a daily basis in order to get healthy eyesight.

1. Firstly in order to keep a good visual quality, adequate sleep is must as it allows your eyes to rest and repair. Sleeping at least 8 hours will keep your eyesight healthy.

2. Consume green and leafy vegetables stuffed with protein, vitamin help the eyes to be sharp and strong. A healthy diet must be followed on a daily basis in order to get your vision better.

3. If you work in an office where you have to tackle computer for hours then make sure to take a break for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes, doing so will give rest to your eyes.

4. Doing exercise regularly not only keep your body fit and healthy but also help your eyesight healthy by pumping more oxygen and blood to your eyes. Protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun.

5. Physical exam or eye test after at least twice a year will make you aware of the condition of your eyesight and also helps you in taking necessary action on time.

By:- Prishita Rathi