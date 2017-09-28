Here are four easy ways to lose weight!

According to the information given through a study, losing weight is obviously not at all easy but losing off those extra inches is not so tuff as well if you follow the correct strategy on a regular basis.

Studies suggest that you can lose weight without going on a diet that is overly complex, or even sticking to a conventional exercise plan – sounds too good to be true right? But yes, it’s possible, the truth is that there are effective ways that can help you slim down with fewer efforts – just by making few changes to your daily habits.

That being said, you will see optimal weight loss results when you change what you eat, along with some exercise.

However, if you find dieting too difficult or can’t stick to a plan that is really beneficial but practically requires terrible deprivation, you may opt for the ‘no-diet weight loss’ approach through habit changes. Here are a few simple changes you can make at home to promote healthier eating and weight loss effectively:

Chew more and slow down

You have heard that fast eaters are much more likely to be obese. Chewing food properly and eating slowly can help us in some surprisingly ways. Eating slowly and chewing more are linked with decreased food intake, increased fullness and smaller portions. Thus, eating your food slowly can help you lose weight and prevent overeating.

Keep at least 5-6 single servings of protein in the refrigerator

Research has shown that protein helps keep cravings at bay and aids in lose weight because it increases satisfaction. And when you feel satisfied, you’ll never have an excuse to binge on less healthy stuff like chips or candies. Protein increases the feeling of fullness and helps you eat fewer calories. Also, keep unhealthy foods out of sight.

Always have a bowl of fresh fruits that are high in fibre handy

It’s a great idea to make fresh healthy, low-calorie snacks easy to spot and grab, especially when you’re running low on time. This will help you avoid gorging on unhealthy snacks like burger and other high-calorie foods.

Drink water regularly

Water is 100 percent calorie-free, helps you lose weight and even suppresses your appetite. Research has shown that drinking water half an hour before a meal reduces hunger and helps you eat fewer calories. Keep sipping small amount of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and lose significant amount of weight.