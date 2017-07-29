Here are key features & specification of ‘Micromax Selfie 2’!

The largest Indian mobile manufacturer, Micromax has recently launched an affordable smartphone, ‘Micromax selfie 2’ in India. This latest smartphone is an upgraded version of ‘Canvas Selfie 2’ which was also launched by the Micromax last year.

The company has not revealed the price of the device yet but has announced about the 100-day replacement warranty on any hardware problem. In addition to that, the company has also announced that the replacement will only be done when a hardware problem or a software issue is not possible to fix.

Here are the specifications and features:

1) As the name of the device suggests, it consists of 8 megapixel front camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture and 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash support.

2) For enhancing the quality of the camera, the phone also has real-time bokeh effect, face beauty mode, one touch shot scene detection and panorama.

3) The phone is based on Android Nougat.

4) It comes with a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737, quad-core SoC paired with 3GB of DDR3 RAM and 32GB internal storage.

5) It has a sleek metal body and also a fingerprint scanner, which make it look different from other Micromax smartphones.