Here are leaked specifications of Moto G6 Plus!

The famous company Motorola is known for its brand image and camera quality of the smartphones. Prolific tipster Evan Blass has also leaked the features and specifications of the three lined up series-the Moto G6 Plus, the Moto G6 Play and the standard Moto G6.

Unlike the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, which had substantial top and bottom bezels and a bog standard 16:9 display, the G6 series is expected to embrace the bezel-less mania that has swept the smartphone industry and come with 18:9 edge-to-edge panels. Motorola is expected to announce the smartphones in the coming weeks. A launch at the 2018 Mobile World Congress however is not expected.

There have been plenty of leaks about the Moto G6 Plus over the last few weeks. The smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 630 processor, 6GB of RAM, a 5.93-inch display with a resolution of 21,60 x 1080 (which translates to an aspect ratio of 18:9), a 3,250mAh battery, a 12+5MP dual camera setup at the back, a 16MP selfie snapper and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

A new leak by Android headlines has also shed some light on the colour variants of the Moto G6 Plus. The leaked image points towards the smartphone being available in six colours – silver, gold, white, blue and cyan.