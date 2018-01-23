Here are some hair care tips to prevent hair loss

Taking care of your hair is probably one of the toughest things to do in winters and to add life to you hair and beautify your looks, use shampoo only on the scalp, treat your hair to essential oils and towel dry them.

According to the experts, shampoo should be used on the scalp only, not on the ends of your hair.

The key way to get benefit is to massage your scalp as you shampoo to enhance blood circulation and detoxify the scalp.



Towel-dry the hair gently before applying conditioner and make certain you towel-dry hair after shampooing and before you apply conditioner.



Add oil to your conditioner. Deep conditioning is beneficial for all hair types to deeply nourish the hair and scalp. It helps to reverse dryness and damage that may be caused by the chemicals or heat styling.



Natural oils such as jojoba and coconut oil are natural deep conditioning agents. Both these oils soothe the scalp, as well as deeply moisturise the hair follicle for long lasting shine. Add them to a regular conditioner to treat the hair on a weekly basis.

