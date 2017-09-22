Gone are the days when you had to fill up end numbers of forms and wait for several days for the transfer to happen but now there is good news for all the SBI (State Bank of India) savings account users, transferring it to another branch has now become easier.

You can now transfer your SBI savings account online, from one branch to another, anywhere in the country within a week, free of cost. Most other banks have been providing this facility for some time now.

So, if you want to transfer your SBI account to a different branch, below is a step-by-step guide on how to do it online.

Things to know before you transfer

This option is available only for savings accounts and is not available for know-your-customer (KYC) deficient and inoperative savings bank accounts. Further, the online transfer process can only be done if your mobile number is registered with the bank and if you have access to Net banking.

Before proceeding online make sure you have the branch code to which you wish to transfer the account to. In case you do not know the branch code, you may click here to get it. (https://www.sbi.co.in/corporate/branchlocator.htm) If it is still a problem, you can get the information by calling up your branch.

Online transfer process

Step 1: Visit www.onlinesbi.com

Step 2: Click on ‘personal banking’

Step 3: Login using username and password

Step 4: Once logged into Net banking, click on ‘e-services’ tab on the top panel

Step 5: Click on ‘Transfer of savings account’

The next page will show the account details such as account number and branch name. There could be more than one account.

Step 4: Select the account you wish to transfer

Step 5: Now, you will have to write the branch code you wish to transfer the account to.

Step 6: Click on the branch name and based on the code entered, branch name gets auto populated.

Once submitted, you will have to verify the account transfer details on the next page using the existing branch code and the new branch code.

Step 7: Once you click on the confirm button, an OTP is sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 8: On the next page, input the OTP and click on ‘confirm’.

The message ‘Your branch transfer request has been successfully registered’ will be displayed.