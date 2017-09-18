Here are the features & price of Sony HT-ST5000 Soundbar!

The world famous company Sony recently launched its soundbar speakers Sony HT-ST5000 with perfect audio clarity and loudness. These speakers are wireless for music listening with S-Force PRO Front Surround technology.

Priced at Rs. 1,50,990, Sony HT-ST5000 is optimised for Dolby Atmos with two in-built up-firing speakers that produce overhead sound. The soundbar ensures cinema-like audio experience at home with great sound, the company said in a statement.

The soundbar uses Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and S-Force PRO front surround with wave front technology to produce three-dimensional sound field. In terms of connectivity, the soundbar supports Bluetooth and NFC for wireless listening streaming music.

There is also an option to connect the soundbar to the Internet via built-in Wi-Fi for instant access to music services via Chromecast and stream music from devices.

It also features 3x HDCP 2.2-compatible HDMI inputs, 1x HDMI ARC output, optical SPDIF, analogue AUX and a USB connection for wired connectivity. The product is available at all Sony Centres and major stores.