Here are the features & specifications of ‘2018 Honda WR-V Edge Edition’!

The famous automobile company Honda have yet again managed to launch its new special edition trim of its brand new ‘WR-V crossover- which is named as the Edge Edition with price tags for the petrol engine model and the diesel engine model Rs 8.01 lakh and Rs 9.01 lakh respectively.

On the outside, the major change is the addition of new five-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels – although a premium white paint finish is also available for an additional Rs 4,000. Inside, the Edge Edition also gets rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera display integrated into the inside rear-view mirror. Honda has also provided its own Connect app in the car, as standard.

Mechanically, there is no difference between the Edge Edition and the standard model. Both cars have the same 90hp, 1.2-litre petrol and 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engines mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The WR-V Edge Edition is more than Rs 20,000 dearer than the base S trim and nearly Rs 1 lakh less than the top-spec VX variant.

Before the end of 2018, the Japanese carmaker plans to bring two cars to India – the next-gen CR-V SUV (which features a seven-seat configuration) and the second-gen Honda Amaze compact sedan (showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo).