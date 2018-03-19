Here are the features & specifications of ‘Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition’!

The famous Chinese smartphone company Oppo have managed to grab the headlines every now and then and the market is greatly influenced by the Chinese company. It has finally launched its brand new smartphone ‘Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition’ in China and it will go on sale from April 1. While the Oppo R15 in Snow White, Hot Red, and Star Purple colour options comes at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 30,800), the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition…

The famous Chinese smartphone company Oppo have managed to grab the headlines every now and then and the market is greatly influenced by the Chinese company. It has finally launched its brand new smartphone ‘Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition’ in China and it will go on sale from April 1.

While the Oppo R15 in Snow White, Hot Red, and Star Purple colour options comes at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 30,800), the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition in Dream Mirror Red version will be available at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,900) its Ceramic Edition is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs. 35,900).

The Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition both have AI Intelligent Scene Recognition technology that is touted to recognise 16 scenes and 120 multi-scene combinations. Also, there is a built-in AI chip that enables AI portraits and can scan as many as 296 feature points on a face through a preloaded AI smart beauty feature. While the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Ceramic Edition sports a ceramic back, the other two feature glass backs. A fingerprint sensor is on the back rear.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition feature a 6.28-inch (1080×2280 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and run Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.0. Both have dual rear camera setups, and a 20-megapixel camera front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens. There is 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid configuration.

In terms of major distinctions, the Oppo R15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM, while the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition has a Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The Oppo R15 has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary image sensor on the back with f/1.7 aperture and EIS and a 5-megapixel secondary image sensor. The Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition, contrarily, has a 20-megapixel secondary image sensor – accompanying the 16-megapixel primary image sensor. Also, the Oppo R15 packs a 3450mAh battery, whereas the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition has a 3400mAh battery. Both handsets support Oppo’s VOOC Flash Charging technology.

On the connectivity front, the new Oppo smartphones have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. Besides, the smartphones weigh 175 grams.