Here are the features & specifications of ‘Xiaomi Mi TV 4A’!

The famous tech company Xiaomi which is famous for its smartphone model have now managed to disclose the price, specifications, launch offers and features of its brand new television model ‘Xiaomi Mi TV 4A’.

These are Mi LED Smart TV4A in 43 and 32-inches at a price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The Mi TV 4A launch comes soon after Xiaomi introduced its Mi Smart LED TV 4 in 55-inches in India, which is a 4K HDR 10 enabled television set. The Mi LED TV 4 in 55-inches is priced at Rs 39,999 in India.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43-inches is a smart television set powered by the company’s own PatchWall OS, which is based on Android TV. But remember, this is not an Android TV strictly speaking. The LED display panel has a resolution of 1920 x 1080, which is full HD with 178-degree viewing angles and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Dimensions of the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43-inches are: 970 mm length and a height of 569 mm without the stand, but with the base stand it comes to 613 mm. The base width of the television set is 214 mm, and without the stand the television set weighs 7.37 kg. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A will include 2 base stands in the box as well. The television set supports table top and wall mounting options.

On the smart side, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 43-inches is powered by the 64-bit Amlogic quad-core SoC coupled with 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage. It also comes with two 10W stereo speakers. On the connectivity front, the Mi LED TV 4A has 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, 1 Ethernet, 1 Earphone out, WIFI support at 2.4GHz 802.11 b/g/n along with a S/PDIF port.

Like the other Mi LED Smart TV 4, this one also comes with pre-loaded content from Patchwall OS and one remote control to manage the television set and the set-top box. With Xiaomi’s televisions, the focus is on showing the content in the form of cards and there is more regional content. Xiaomi is pulling content directly from services like Hungama, Sab, VooT, etc, and YouTube, though there is no Netflix or Amazon Prime Video support.

Xiaomi claims it supports most set-top-boxes for the remote control feature. The Mi TV system supports

13 languages in total: English, Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Oriya, Telugu Urdu, Kannada, Malayalam and Assamese. When it comes to content, there is support for 15 languages in total. All languages in the above list are included, along with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri content as well. The price in India for the Mi LED Smart TV 4A is Rs 22,999 and it will go on sale on March 13 on Flipkart and Mi.com. It will be up for sale every Tuesday after the first sale on March 13, says Xiaomi.