Here are the key features of HTC U11+!

The famous Taiwanese company HTC has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone in India ‘HTC U11+’ with edge-to-edge display.

The smartphone will initially be available in an Amazing Silver colour variant, but a Ceramic Black colour model will be available soon. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 8.

HTC U11+ price in India has been set as Rs. 56,990, with the handset going on sale via Flipkart from Tuesday, February 7. HTC had launched the smartphone last year at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,000); the smartphone had already been listed on the company’s India site.

The HTC U11+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with the company’s HTC Sense UI running on top. The smartphone features a 6-inch Quad HD+ Super LCD 18:9 display with a screen resolution of 1440×2880 pixels. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC clocked at 2.45GHz coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. However, currently, the Flipkart listing shows only the 6GB variant.

When it comes to the camera, the HTC U11+ sports 12-megapixel UltraPixel camera with autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, and dual LED flash. Further, there is an 8-megapixel camera with BSI sensor and f/2.0 aperture at the front. The handset also supports 4K video recording. In terms of storage, the smartphone will be available in 64GB or 128GB internal storage variants.

The HTC U11+ is powered by a 3930mAh battery and comes with QuickCharge 3.0 support. When it comes to connectivity, the smartphone includes USB Type-C 3.1, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, DLNA, and Miracast. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 158.5×74.9×8.5mm and weighs 188 grams. The handset comes with a translucent glass back and will sport IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

HTC U11+ comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and they can be integrated with Edge Sense. HTC’s Edge Sense enables users to access apps, launch the camera, or launch a voice assistant with squeeze gesture on the sides. The smartphone also comes with the HTC Sense Companion that reads a user’s daily patterns over time and offers information as and when needed. It also packs HTC’s BoomSound speakers and HTC USonic earbuds. HTC says that BoomSound on HTC U11+ is the loudest ever put on a smartphone made by the company, and it is 30 percent louder than the HTC U11.