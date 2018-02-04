Here are the key features of ‘Oppo F5 Sidharth Limited Edition’!

The Chinese tech giant company Oppo which has already established its name in India on a great level has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone Oppo F5 dubbed OPPO F5 Sidharth Limited Edition in dashing blue befthis the tech giant company Oppo launched its Oppo F3 dubbed Oppo F3 Deepika Padukone Limited edition in ravishing red color.

Again, the company has today in collaboration with its brand ambassador Sidharth Malhotra announced the specifications of Oppo F5. Let us have a look at the key features of the upcoming smartphone:-

The OPPO F5 Sidharth Limited Edition is expected to go on sale in India from February 8th exclusively from Amazon India and will be available across all offline stores from February 9th at Rs. 19,990.

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD.

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2.

Sims Cards: Dual SIM.

Camera: 16-MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture. 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8″ sensor Fingerprint sensor.

Dimensions: 156.5 x 76 x 7.5mm; Weight: 152g.

Audio: 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio.

Network: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS.

Battery: 3200mAh built-in.