Here are the key features of Toyota Innova Sport!

The famous car company Toyota which is well-known for its special edition cars and yet again it has managed to launch its brand new car Toyota Innova Sport and it has also updated some of its features priced at 19.60 lakh.

The 2.4-litre diesel version of the Innova Touring Sport now gets a 6-speed manual instead of a 5-speed manual transmission.

The diesel 6-speed MT version of the Innova Touring Sport comes with a black grille with smoked chrome accents and ORVM housings, automatic LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lamps with smoked bezel, black bumper and wheel arch cladding and black 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the MPV gets black interiors with wood inserts and contrast red stitching. Toyota has updated the touchscreen infotainment with a navigation function and has added an idle start/stop function which cuts off the engine during idling. Other standard features include a multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, smart key, etc. Toyota does not offer an 8-way adjustable driver’s seat, speed sensing auto door locks and cruise control on this variant.

Besides this, the Touring Sport diesel 6-speed MT variant gets a host of safety features including ABS with EBD and brake assist and 3 airbags (driver /passenger /driver side knee), stability control and hill start assist.

The 2.4-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine offered on the Innova Touring Sport stays unchanged. It produces 148 BHP @ 3,400 rpm and 343 Nm @ 1,400-2,800 rpm and is now paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. A 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 172 BHP @ 3,400 rpm and 360 Nm @ 1,200-3,400 rpm is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol variant is powered by a 2.7-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine making 164 BHP @ 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm @ 4,000 rpm, which continues to get a choice of the 5-speed manual or the 6-speed automatic transmission.