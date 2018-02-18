Here are the key features & specifications of LG ‘Judy’!

According to the information given by a report, famous brand LG will soon be launching its next-gen flagship which is codenamed as “Judy.” The probability of launching its next-gen flagship is June with some additional features in it.

The report further suggests that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM. The RAM here seems to be on a lower side, given the fact that most premium phones out there comes with at least 6GB RAM. The Judy could sport dual 16MP rear sensors with f/1.6 lenses.

Also, the phone will support wireless charging; feature “boom sound” stereo speakers, IP68 durability, voice assistant and camera AI.

Previous rumours claimed that LG might redesign the G7 flagship smartphone from scratch. The G7 was slated to launch at MWC later this month, with a release date for sometime in March. It is also believed that the company is considering to rename its G-series.

Besides, the company’s Vice Chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin, earlier said that they will not launch new flagship smartphones “just like other rivals do.”