Here are the leaked specifications of Sony Xperia XZ2 & Xperia XZ2!

The famous and well known smartphone company Sony is yet again all set to launch new Xperia smartphones and that according to the latest reports, the specifications of Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 have been leaked online. The phones are suggested to be made available in March till then have a look at the specifications of the smartphones.

Tipster Evan Blass from VentureBeat has outed details of the Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact – the company’s first-ever smartphones with a full screen 18:9 display. The report claims Sony is expected to change the design of its smartphone lineup after it facing criticism on this front several times in the past.

The Xperia XZ2 will get a 5.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) LCD display and the Xperia XZ2 Compact a smaller 5-inch panel, both with Gorilla Glass protection. Talking about specifications, both phones are expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 19-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, super slow-mo mode, and 4K HDR recording. Both phones also get “S Force” branded front-facing stereo speakers; Xperia XZ2 has an additional haptic feedback system. We can expect both variants to run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Battery on the bigger Xperia XZ2 is said to have a capacity of 3180mAh, while the one on the Xperia XZ2 Compact will be 2870mAh. Interestingly, the Xperia XZ2 is reported to have support for wireless charging while the Xperia XZ2 Compact is not. The Xperia XZ2 gets 3D glass on both the front and back, Xperia XZ2 Compact instead is expected to sport a “non-scratch polycarbonate finish.” The Xperia XZ2 is said to be available in Black, Silver, Green, and Pink colour variants.