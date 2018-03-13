Here are the symptoms, preventions of heart attack!

According to the information given by a new study, many people are suffering from heart related diseases be it younger ones or older ones heart disease is one of the most common diseases in the world. Many people are suffering from diabetes and are prone to heart attack as well but it is important for us to know the symptoms and preventions of heart attack so that people’s lives can be saved if preventions are taken on time. Symptoms of…

According to the information given by a new study, many people are suffering from heart related diseases be it younger ones or older ones heart disease is one of the most common diseases in the world. Many people are suffering from diabetes and are prone to heart attack as well but it is important for us to know the symptoms and preventions of heart attack so that people’s lives can be saved if preventions are taken on time.

Symptoms of heart attack in elderly:

Experiencing any of these may not necessarily indicate that the person has a heart attack. It is better to leave the clinical decision to the doctor. While it is known that the most common symptom is sudden onset chest pain, many of the elderly do not present this characteristic complaint.

Commonly reported symptoms include:

– Uncomfortable chest pain, heavy pressure or squeezing or sensation of fullness in the chest, with pain radiating to neck, jaw, and arm, indigestion or heartburn, experiencing shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, sudden sweating or dizziness. Other symptoms are fatigue and a noticeable decrease in energy, and in some cases, acute change in behaviour (delirium).

Steps to reduce heart attacks in elderly by Dr Sriniwas Thakur, Consultant Geriatrician, Fortis Hospital, Mulund:

– It is important for people of all ages to eat a healthy diet. If suffering from high blood pressure, they should have a diet low in salts and pickles, consume less oily and fried foods.

– If diabetic, diet should be low in sugars and consume foods with low glycemic index. It is always a good option to consume fresh fruits and green leafy vegetables and avoid all sorts of junk food.

– Senior citizens who have been sedentary should start exercising slowly, by taking short walks every day.

– One of the most preventable causes of heart attacks is smoking. It is always better to quit smoking at any age. Limit the amount of alcohol you drink.

– Keep your blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol in good control.

-Try and lead a stress-free life; visit your doctor on a regular basis.

Steps for caregivers if an elderly has a heart attack outside hospital include having that person sit down, rest and try to keep calm, followed by loosening any tight clothing.

– Keep constantly reassuring them that medical aid is on its way. If the person takes any medication for chest pain or a heart condition, help them take it.

– Call for help and immediately, take the person to the hospital.