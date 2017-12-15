Here are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 full specifications!

According to the reports, the Redmi Note 5, a phone that is supposed to be launched soon. This will be the successor to the Redmi Note 4 and it is likely to come with a revamped design.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is opening another sale for the Redmi Y1 and the Redmi Y1 Lite in India today. These two are entry-level phones with price under Rs 10,000 and they will be on sale at Amazon India and at Xiaomi Mi Store.

The Redmi Note 5 is a much-improved version of the Redmi Note 4, be it in terms of display, design, camera, or even the hardware. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the 5.5-inch display of the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi in the recent past declared that the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus with 18:9 bezel-less displays in China. The smartphone manufacturer is reportedly gearing up to announce another Redmi smartphone with 18:9 display, which will succeed the company’s self-claimed “most popular” phone Redmi Note 4.

It is the Redmi Note 5. There are no official words on the Redmi Note 5 as of yet, but the phone has been subjected to several leaks, rumours, which suggests that the smartphone will be an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 4. One such rumour hints that the Redmi Note 5 launch is imminent. It suggests that Xiaomi may make the Redmi Note 5 official in January 2018.