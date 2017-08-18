Here how you can book Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A!

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is presenting its budget smartphones available for pre-orders in India as Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A will go up for pre-orders at 12pm IST on the company site, Mi.com.

Pre-order the smartphone and get guaranteed shipping within five business days. Pre-order customers are limited to one smartphone per order, and there is also no cash on delivery option.

The Redmi 4 was launched in May in three memory/ storage variants in India. The 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 6,999, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It sports an all-metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It bears a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 4 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. As we mentioned, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X will be available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Redmi 4A was launched in India in March at Rs. 5,999, following its launch in China in November. Featuring a polycarbonate body, the Redmi 4A bears a hybrid dual-SIM card slot, and runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with the Adreno 308 GPU and 2GB of RAM.

It sports a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, a 5-lens system, an f/2.2 aperture, and is backed by a LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture on board as well. The Redmi 4A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).