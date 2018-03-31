Here how you can minimise indoor air pollution!

According to the experts, there are several ways by which you can minimise the indoor pollution, adding more plants to your decor will keep a check on the indoor pollution at your home. Gita Ramanan, Architect and Interior Designer, Founder, Design Cafe, and Anuj Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO, Livspace, share some tips. * Plants not only brighten up a space, but also are a source of fresh air. These Indian plants: Areca Palm, Mother-in-Law's Tongue and Money Plant (all common…

According to the experts, there are several ways by which you can minimise the indoor pollution, adding more plants to your decor will keep a check on the indoor pollution at your home.

Gita Ramanan, Architect and Interior Designer, Founder, Design Cafe, and Anuj Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO, Livspace, share some tips.

* Plants not only brighten up a space, but also are a source of fresh air. These Indian plants: Areca Palm, Mother-in-Law’s Tongue and Money Plant (all common names) will actually grow fresh air for you indoors.

* No smoking should be allowed inside homes. Smoking and second hand smoke are the biggest contributors of air pollution indoors.

* Ensure you use low VOC (Volatile organic Compounds) paints in your home, which ensure that toxic gases and substances are not released indoors during hot/cold variations in temperature indoors.

* A common problem that is not addressed indoors is fixing your water leakages. Very often, we ignore water leakages into the home, which then allow the growth of fungus, mould, and mildew, which causes or worsens conditions such as asthma, wheezing, and sinus. Taking precautions such as fixing of leakages, maintenance repairs to prevent loss of heat/ cold indoors, will ensure better air quality inside.