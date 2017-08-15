Here is Dalai Lama advice for Indo-China relationship

MUMBAI: Dalai Lama has a cure for worsening Indo China relationship.

According to Dalai Lama, both countries do not have the ability to defeat each other. Although, China is strong in military terms, but one cannot underestimate India with its population of one billion.

Dalai Lama believes it is high time India should create some special arrangements and facilities for Chinese Buddhists in locations such as Bodh Gaya, Rajgir and Sanchi so that they find it really straightforward to come on pilgrimage to India.

In this scenario, millions of Chinese Buddhists will emotionally connect to India.

Dalai Lama also disclosed that for the last 30 years, he is having conversation with modern scientists and they never talk about salvation or afterlife.