Here is how to avail Airtel’s Bonus 1000 GB offer!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, every other telecom companies are offering new recharge plans for their customers every now and then amidst all this the famous telecom company Airtel have yet again managed to offer new limited-period offer for its broadband subscribers termed as “Airtel Big Byte Offer” under which broadband users can avail high-speed internet with 1000GB bonus data in addition to the plan data.

To avail the bonus data offer, Airtel broadband users will have to visit airtel.in/broadband. Now, they have to select the plan that suits their needs, and also that offers the bonus data as well. After that, enter details such as your address, city, your name and contact number. You can call the company’s helpdesk for subscription as well. Once the process is complete, the additional data will be credited after seven days from plan’s activation.

As you can see in the above image for broadband plans in Delhi-NCR, the basic plan of Rs 899 doesn’t offer any bonus data. While the basic plan of Rs 699 in Mumbai offers 500GB bonus data over the 40GB data, with 40Mbps speed. This is to be noted that once the 40GB monthly quota is exhausted, only then the bonus data can be used. So, if you don’t end up using the bundled 40GB data, the remaining data cannot be rolled over, and neither will you get the bonus data.

Airtel’s website shows that there are four monthly plans in Mumbai that are eligible for the above-mentioned offer- Rs. 699, Rs. 849, Rs. 1,099, and Rs. 1,799. While in Delhi there are only two plans that are eligible for the bonus data offer- Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,299, both offering 1000GB bonus data. Whereas in Mumbai, the plan priced at Rs. 1,099 and Rs. 1,799 will get you 1,000 GB. The extra data is going to be valid until October 31, 2018.

All these Airtel broadband plans also offer a free subscription to Amazon Prime for one year except the base plans of Rs. 699 in Mumbai and Rs. 899 in Delhi.