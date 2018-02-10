Here is the launch date, features of Moto Z2 Force!

The famous smartphone company Lenevo-owned Motorola which is much awaited for its new versions and liked by the people, have yet again managed to release its launch date i.e. on February 15, 2018.

The formal invitation confirms that the company is launching the new smartphone, bundled with Moto TurboPower Pack Mod that debuted in the country in last December carrying a price tag of Rs. 5,999. The Moto Z2 Force was unveiled in July last year and went on sale in the US through various carriers in August. It comes with a starting price of $799 (approximately Rs. 51,460).

Motorola hasn’t announced any details about the price and availability of the Moto Z2 Force in India. However, the invite that has been rolled out to the media reveals that the company is hosting the launch event live on YouTube at 12 noon on February 15. Based on the invite, it’s possible that the Moto TurboPower Pack Mod will be bundled with the smartphone, since it’s already been launched in the country. The Moto TurboPower Pack Mod includes a 3500mAh battery and supports 15W output to offer fast charging. The Mod is claimed to deliver up to seven hours of battery life within 15 minutes of charge.

The Moto Z2 Force is designed with a 7000 series aluminium build that has a unibody design. There is also a water-repellent nano-coating, and the back of the smartphone comes with pogo pin connectors to establish connectivity with different Moto Mods.

Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Moto Z2 Force features a 5.5-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) ShatterShield POLED display. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Further, there is a dual camera setup on the rear side with two 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 image sensors. While one of the two sensors captures RGB images, the other one is a monochrome sensor. Both have f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, laser autofocus, and a CCT dual-LED flash. Also, a 5-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front with an f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree wide angle lens, and an LED flash.

The smartphone has 64GB and 128GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The handset packs a 2730mAh battery that supports a 15W TurboPower charger. Besides, it measures 155.8x76x 6.1mm and weighs 143 grams.