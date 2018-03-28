Here is why you should buy newly launched ‘Convertible Range Rover Evoque’!

The famous automobile company Range Rover which is known for its brand name and lavish metal body, have yet again managed to launch its brand new car ‘Convertible Range Rover Evoque’ giving everyone goals to buy the car. There are few new features that will tempt you to buy the all new ‘Convertible Range Rover Evoque’ priced at Rs 69.53 lakh. Powered by the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 1998cc displacement petrol engine is capable of generating 240 PS of maximum power with…

The famous automobile company Range Rover which is known for its brand name and lavish metal body, have yet again managed to launch its brand new car ‘Convertible Range Rover Evoque’ giving everyone goals to buy the car. There are few new features that will tempt you to buy the all new ‘Convertible Range Rover Evoque’ priced at Rs 69.53 lakh.

Powered by the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 1998cc displacement petrol engine is capable of generating 240 PS of maximum power with the peak torque of 340 Nm. The four-seater SUV is mated to a 9-speed transmission and equipped with the company’s designed Terrain Response System for off-road capability.

The Evoque is claimed to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 8.1 seconds with the top speed of 217 kmph. As far as dimensions are concerned, the SUV measures 4370 mm in length, 1900 mm in width and 1609 mm of height. It is equipped with the hill start to assist, water wading capability up to 500mm, 19-degree of approach angle and 31-degree of departure angles for the front and rear bumper respectively.

In terms of technology, The car is equipped with the 825W Meridian Surround Sound System includes 16 speakers and a dual channel subwoofer. Which is claimed to deliver crystal clear highs and rich, deep bass notes throughout the cabin. Further, Pro Services infotainment system is provided. It consists of a Wi-Fi hotspot and data connection, street-level imagery and online searches.