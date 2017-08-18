Here the new price of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017)!

The Samsung Company today declared the price revision for A-series phones. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) have received permanent price cuts in India.

Following the new price revision, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) will now be available at an MOP of Rs. 22,900, down from earlier price of Rs. 26,900.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), will be going on sale at an MOP of Rs. 25,900, down from Rs. 30,900. The company says that the price revisions have been made targeted at festive season in the country.

Both the phones were made available in India back in March. The company had priced the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) at Rs. 28,990, while the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) was priced at Rs. 33,490.

The highlight of Galaxy A7 (2017) and the Galaxy A5 (2017) smartphones are their Galaxy S7-style design, cameras with low-light optimisation, a simplified camera UX, as well as their IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, which Samsung claims is a first for the price segment.