Here what Gambhir has to say on Yuvraj Singh’s future in Team India!

Indian batsmen Gautam Gambhir today made a strong statement on the future of middle order batsmen Yuvraj Singh in the Indian team and said that his exclusion from the Indian squad might turn out to be a tough aspect for Yuvi to get back into the Indian team.

He further mentioned that ‘being rested’ is not the right word as he (Yuvraj) has not played much cricket in the recent past and so giving rest to such a big name for the One Day International series and one-off Twenty20 against Sri Lanka is not done.

The Indian team is at present taken as one of the fittest international teams around the globe, goes through a series of fitness drills, out of which the ‘Yo-Yo’ endurance test is considered one of the major parameters to judge a player’s fitness. The failure to clear the ‘Yo-Yo’ endurance test at the National Cricket Academy was the primary reason why the left-hander was not considered for the Sri Lanka limited overs series. “Yuvraj has been rested,” said chief selector MSK Prasad, adding that “doors are never closed on anybody”.

Giving his view point on the selectors’ decision to not pick Yuvraj, Gautam Gambhir said ‘rest’ wasn’t the right word use in this particular case.

Talking to a leading sports website Gambhir stated: “I don’t think ‘rest’ is the right word because he (Yuvraj) hasn’t played any cricket for quite a while and he would be wanting to play. If you want to see him at the World Cup, he should be given the maximum opportunity. Because, someone like Yuvraj, you want him in that flow, you want him in that rhythm. You can’t have someone like him playing in one series and resting thereafter.”

Gambhir further went on to say: “So, I feel that it’s difficult now for Yuvraj to make a comeback. Hopefully, he does because he is one of the greats of the game.”

The ‘Yo-Yo’ endurance test is an advanced version of the ‘beep’ test that was used by teams of earlier generations. The current Indian team is considered to be the fittest by a fair distance. It has been learnt that for the current Indian team, the acceptable ‘Yo-Yo’ score is 19.5 and upwards. Captain Virat Kohli, easily the fittest Indian cricketer, scores around 21 in the test.

Earlier BCCI official stated: “On an average, the Australian cricketers score 21 in Yo-Yo test. Here Virat, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey regularly hit that score while others are either touching 19.5 or is hitting above that score.”