Here what Nidhhi Agerwal feels after her first film failure!

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal today shared her views on her journey to Bollywood and talked in detail about the pressure that an actor goes through after the film flops at the Box office.

She said: “Last month I made my Bollywood debut in Munna Michael. What I never imagined was that a movie release could teach me so much about myself while also offering a crash course on how to deal with Bollywood and the world around us. My opinions, thoughts and experiences may make no difference to anyone. But I am sure I’m not the only young person in pursuit of a dream trying to figure life out.. so I wanted to share my journey, as a perspective for others like me, just young people trying to figure stuff out….”

Talking on the bad response from the critic, Nidhhi Agerwal said that it was on Thursday night when her dream came true and Friday night 24 hours later it seemed like it was in trouble.

She further mentioned that she was very much upset keeping in mind that Saturday and Sunday got over while reading critics criticise the film. She had spent her entire life dreaming of the moment to cherish but now feared that the journey is over before it’s even begun.

But the actress says that this is a story of hope and possibility. She said “My release weekend served as a reminder that we live in a society and a time of instant judgement, quick criticism and vocal negativity. The only way to survive, to fulfil your dreams, to find your happiness is to not let the negativity of the world bring you down. To rise and to draw strength from the miracle that a regular middle class girl who didn’t know a single person in Bollywood is here in the first place.”

She further added: “And yet here I am. With close to half a million people suddenly following me on instagram, people walking up to me in airports and restaurants, children calling out my name and a second film being announced soon. Realising that while my debut may not be the blockbuster I hoped for, it’s still been seen and loved by millions of people and the love we have gotten for the film surpasses the numbers. Which makes the numbers seem trivial. Knowing that I survived my fears. Knowing I am here to stay.”

Actress also added” I know I wasn’t perfect in my debut. But I haven’t spent my entire life training to be an actor. On my first day I was shooting for my entry song, not knowing what a mark meant or camera facing or taking the light. All I had was my passion for acting and dance. But i survived. I learnt. I got better. And I will get better.”