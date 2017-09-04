Here what Sachin Tendulkar has to say on MS Dhoni’s 100th Stumping

Former India captain MS Dhoni yesterday became the first wicketkeeper in ODI cricket history to complete 100 stumpings and received praise from all corners.

Dhoni stumped Akila Dananjaya off the bowling of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the fifth and final ODI of the series. Dhoni became the first to achieve the feat, surpassing former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara who had 99 stumpings to his credit.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a special message for Mahi. “Who said lightning doesn’t strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-),” he wrote.

Apart from his 100th stumping, Dhoni will remember the five-match ODI series for having achieved two other special milestones. The 36-year-old played in his 300th ODI, becoming only the sixth Indian after Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh do to so.

Dhoni also played an innings of 49* in the 4th ODI to register the most unbeaten knocks (73) overtaking Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas. Dhoni had more reasons to smile on Sunday, as captain Virat Kohli notched up his 30th ODI century as the visitors put on a dominant show to crush Sri Lanka by six wickets and sweep series 5-0 on Sunday. Kohli, who got to his hundred off 107 balls, is now the joint second century scorer along with former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.