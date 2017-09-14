Here what you have keep on your work desk!

If you are spending hours in your office working on your desk then these are the few things that should keep in mind and include in the items kept on your work desk.

Every now and then, our working hours surpass the amount of time we give at home. So, keeping this aspect in mind there is a brilliant idea of converting your office desk into a comfort zone.

Just make sure you are keeping your desk organised and this will probably assist you in making your day more productive.

Just keep a ‘to-do’ list with you as you kick-start your day by prioritising your work. Make a to-do list of all the things you need to work on and shortlist all the pertinent tasks that need to be completed on that particular day.

Drinking lots of water will help you get rid of stress and keeping a water bottle is a brilliant idea. Keeping a water bottle aside will help you doing work in a comprehensive way.

Concentrating empty stomach is not a feasible thing so you can have some light snacks kept with you so that whenever you feel dull and tired, you can get yourself recharged by eating some energy boosters.