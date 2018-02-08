Here’s a new offer for BSNL postpaid users!

Competing with the technical giant Reliance Jio which is already offering end number of feasible offers to its users, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now offering unlimited data and voice calls at Rs 1,595 for all of its postpaid users for a month without any restrictions.

Now, that’s a good news for all the BSNL postpaid users, While the Rs 1,595 postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and data without any daily cap, the SMS benefits are limited with this plan.

According to the BSNL’s official website, this plan is available for all the BSNL postpaid customers across the country. For those who are unaware, the company collects a security deposit of Rs. 500 when you first subscribe to the postpaid network.

Speaking of the benefits of this new plan, customers can avail unlimited on-net and off-net calls. The calls are unlimited without any FUP limit. Also, you are allowed to make voice calls to a landline number as well. Additionally, the offered data is unlimited as well without any FUP and speed restriction.

It is worth mentioning that BSNL is the only company to offer unlimited data without any restriction. On the downside, the SMS benefits offered by this Rs. 1,595 plan are quite disappointing.

The plan offers just 250 SMS per billing cycle. That said, no one prefers to converse in text messages these days. In case you are wondering, BSNL is not giving any magazine subscriptions as some private telecom operators. Back in November, BSNL had launched a new offer for postpaid users called ” Loot Lo”.

Under this plan, customers were offered 60 percent discount under mobile services and 500 percent more data. The offer was applicable to seven postpaid plans; Rs.225, Rs.325, Rs.525, Rs.725, Rs.799, Rs.1125 and Rs.1525.

Other than that, the Telco had partnered with domestic mobile maker Micromax for the launch of 4G VoLTE phone, Bharat-1, which is priced just at Rs. 2,200. Well, it looks like BSNL is committed to providing affordable and efficient services to our customers and it is ready to compete with companies like Airtel, Jio and Vodafone.