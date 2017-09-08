Here’s a special Reliance Jio offer for this smartphone users!

The famous and domestic consumer brand Intex Technologies today made an official announcement of additional data benefits up to 25 GB for all the Intex 4G smartphone users in collaboration with Reliance Jio.

This scheme will be offering additional 5GB 4G data per recharge to all the Intex 4G smartphone users using Jio connection over what they use to get normally on a recharge of 309 or above.

“The world’s largest end-to-end IP network of Jio and Intex’s pan-India mobile distribution network will together be a delight for consumers,” said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Mobiles, Intex Technologies, in a statement. The offer is limited to a maximum of five recharges.

Late last month, Chinese manufacturer Oppo also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer data benefits to its smartphone customers.

Those customers who purchase an Oppo smartphone and enrol themselves in Jio Prime membership will get additional data benefits.

As per the new offer, buyers of Oppo’s F3, F3 Plus, and F1 Plus smartphone models can get additional data up to 10GB on every recharge of Rs. 309 or above (making it up to 60GB of additional data). On the other hand, those customers who purchase Oppo F1s, A57, A37, and A33 models can get additional data up to 7GB on every recharge (making it up to 42GB of additional data). Notably, customers can avail these additional data benefits for a maximum of six Jio recharges.