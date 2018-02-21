Here’s all you need to know about BSNL new unlimited prepaid packs offer!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom operators Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched many new offers for its customers in the past few days and now it has yet again launched a new unlimited prepaid packs starting at Rs. 99.

The telecom operator was also bullish on the 2100MHz spectrum band before its 4G rollout in the circle, which could be as early as from March this year, Calcutta Telephones CGM SP Tripathi said.

“We expect spectrum in the 2100MHz band within days and equipment is also ready,” he said, sounding optimistic about the 4G rollout in phases across the city with 650-odd towers.

He said the new plan starts from Rs. 99 for 26 days and Rs. 319 for 90 days unlimited voice calls with roaming, except in Delhi and Mumbai.

At Rs. 999, the company will offer unlimited calls and 1GB per day high-speed data for 181 days.

Tripathi said he expects the next fiscal year 2018-19 to be “much better” for the company as the price war gradually settles.

In the current fiscal, Calcutta Telephones is hopeful of clocking revenues between Rs. 510 crores and Rs. 550 crores, while losses are pegged at about Rs 350 crores, company officials said.

It is also focusing on the recovery of dues from institutional and retail customers to the tune of Rs. 300 crores.