Here’s all you need to know about New Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Launch

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched in India and the wait is over for thew with prices starting at 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Swift is priced up to 7.96 lakh for the range-topping variant.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, and for the first time get the option of a diesel automatic as well.

We drove the India spec model last month and came back very impressed with how much the car has evolved in its latest avatar. Deliveries for the new Swift will commence later this month, with the car already commanding a waiting period of six to eight weeks.