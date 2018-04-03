Here’s how Ajay Devgn celebrates his 49th Birthday, See Pics

Team Pardaphash
Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday in Paris with his wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug and close friends as he turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself on social media along with his family. "Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday parties in Paris)," Ajay captioned the image. On the acting front, Ajay, who was recently seen in Raid, has three films in his kitty-- Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, Total Dhamaal and a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film,&hellip;

Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday in Paris with his wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug and close friends as he turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself on social media along with his family.

“Fêtes d’anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday parties in Paris),” Ajay captioned the image.

On the acting front, Ajay, who was recently seen in Raid, has three films in his kitty– Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, Total Dhamaal and a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.

In Taanaji – The Unsung Warrior, he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare — a military leader in the army of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

