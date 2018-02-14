Here’s the first look of Kapil Sharma’s new show!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and ace comedian Kapil Sharma who was last seen in the movie ‘Firangi’ is all set to yet again appear on the Sony Entertainment channel in his forthcoming new show. After giving hit shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Comedy nights with Kapil’, now the first look poster of Kapil Sharma’s new show is out which also makes the title of the show official–Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

Here’s the first look of the show:-

Few days back, the channel had shared the first teaser of the show which had got tremendous response from his fans. While sharing the poster, he seeks blessings from his fans for the new chapter in his career.

Revealing the look, he captioned it as, “need ur best wishes 🙂 coming soon.” The latest buzz also has it that Kapil’s new show is inspired by an American panel game show The Hollywood Squares.

Though, this time it appears that he will be on a solo ride, sans his team comprising of Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar. It will apparently have no celebrity guests and it might be a game show.

The last we saw of Kapil was while promoting his film Firangi on various TV shows like Super Dancer, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs among others.