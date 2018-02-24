Here’s the launch date of ‘BMW 6 Series GT diesel!

As per the information given by the sources, the famous automobile and much awaited series BMW 6 series GT was launched in the Auto Expo 2018 but only in petrol guise and now the company has confirmed that it will introduce a diesel engine option later this year.

Speaking to the media yesterday, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah revealed that the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo diesel’s launch timeline. “While we already have the petrol variant of the car launched at the recent Auto Expo, we will have the diesel variant by June,” Mr. Pawah said.

BMW offers the BMW 6 Series GT diesel internationally in three models: 630d GT, 630d xDrive GT and 640d xDrive GT.

BMW 630d GT – 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine (265 PS/620 Nm), 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 6.1 seconds.

BMW 630d xDrive GT – 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine (265 PS/620 Nm), 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 6.1 seconds.

BMW 640d xDrive GT – 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder diesel engine (320 PS/680 Nm), 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.3 seconds.

India is likely to get the BMW 6 Series GT diesel in only the BMW 630d GT rear-wheel drive model. While the petrol model (BMW 630i GT) is available only in the Sport Line equipment line, the diesel model may arrive in the Luxury Line and/or the M Sport equipment line(s).

The BMW 6 Series GT Luxury Line has elegant and classy styling. It features chrome applications around the front air intakes, BMW kidney grille and rear apron, exclusive alloy wheels, leather upholstery with exclusive stitching and piping in contrasting colours, illuminated aluminium door sill strips and exclusive wood interior trim strips.

The BMW 6 Series GT M Sport is targeted at customers wanting a sportier styling and more dynamic handling. It has a beefed-up exterior, thanks to the M Aerodynamics package, which includes items such as large air intakes at the front, black fins for the Air Breathers and a special design for the side skirts and rear apron. Other exterior highlights include unique alloy wheels, M Sport brakes with blue-painted brake callipers, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim and light-chrome exhaust tailpipe embellishers.