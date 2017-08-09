Here’s the list of top recharge plans with 84 GB data offered by Telecom Giants!

Thanks to Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan, which provides 84 GB data along with unlimited local and STD calls, this offer by Reliance Jio compelled other telecom giants to lower down their respective charges for calls and data, now many companies have come up with similar offers like that of Reliance Jio.

Here’s a look at the various prepaid plans offered from top telecom giants:

Airtel Rs.399 plan with 84 GB

Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day with 84 days validity and this plan comes with a cost of Rs. 399. This plan is only available for 4G SIM users and smartphone users. There is another plan for Rs. 293 which has a validity of 84 days with unlimited local, STD calls for Airtel to Airtel, and 1 GB data per day. In another recharge of Rs. 449 with 84 days validity users will get unlimited local and STD calls, 1GB daily data and yes there’s no carry over for this data that is not used.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan with 84 GB data

Mukesh Ambani owned Telecom Company Reliance Jio is offering free local and STD calls and calls made on roaming along with 1 GB data and if the user crosses the FUP the speed limit will be reset to 128 Kbps and this prepaid plan comes with a cost of Rs. 399 with 84 day validity.

Vodafone’s 84 day recharge

Vodafone’s prepaid plan for Rs 445 comes with 84 days validity with discounts offered for Ola, Zomato,etc. the first recharge in this plan is priced at Rs 445, while all recharges done after this will cost for Rs 352. Under this offer users are offered free voice calls and SMS and the benefit of 1 GB data daily which will amount to 84 GB after 84 days.

Idea Cellular 84 GB data pack

This plan which is priced at Rs. 453 gives unlimited local and national calls and 1 GB 3G data per day, and the speed is reduced to 80kbps after the FUP is used. In another plan which is priced at Rs. 297 plan offers unlimited Idea to Idea local and national calling, along with 1 GB daily data.