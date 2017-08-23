Here’s the reason behind your kid’s high obesity risk!

According to the information given through a study, your child is not to be blamed if he or she is not able to control their urge for fast food with high calories that includes burger, pizza and french fries because it happens due to an impairment in a brain region linked to self-regulation.

The findings have revealed that adolescents, who are at an increased risk of obesity, have progressively less neural activity in circuits of the brain that support self-regulation and attention.

“The study establishes that risk for obesity isn’t driven exclusively by the absence or presence of urges to eat high-calorie foods, but also, and perhaps most importantly, by the ability to control those urges,” said Bradley Peterson, Professor at the University of Southern California.

For the study, reported in the journal NeuroImage, the team used fMRI to observe relationship between neurological activity and risk for obesity in overweight compared with lean adolescents.

In adolescents who were obese or who were lean but at high familial risk for obesity, they observed less activation in attention and self-regulation circuits.

Brain circuits that support attention and self-regulation showed the greatest activation in lean/low-risk adolescents, less activity in lean/high-risk participants and least activation in the overweight/obese group.